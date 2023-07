Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 09:11 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris police banned a planned protest on Saturday against violence by the force, a week after France was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a suburb of the French capital. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/08/paris-protest-against-police-violence-banned-after-riots