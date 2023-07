Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 21:03 Hits: 2

In the name of security, Israel has fought Hamas again and again in Gaza. Now, a large Israeli incursion targeting popular young militants in Jenin seems to be paving the way only for more clashes.

