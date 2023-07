Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 21:31 Hits: 2

There were death threats, ethics scandals, and polls showing that Americans lost trust in the Supreme Court. But this term, the opinions themselves offered a return – in several cases – of more modest rulings and unwillingness to entertain controversial theories.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2023/0707/The-legal-principle-behind-a-more-restrained-Supreme-Court-term?icid=rss