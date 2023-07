Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 11:39 Hits: 2

Notwithstanding Senegal's recent civil unrest and attacks on its institutions, the country has one of the most stable democracies in Africa, and today's leaders have the opportunity to leave a great legacy. But to do so, they must remember that Senegal is greater than any one individual.

