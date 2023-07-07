Guatemalan Elite Tries to Overturn Democracy, But Anti-Corruption Candidate to Stay in Runoff Election

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 12:36 Hits: 2

In Guatemala, election officials have rejected an attempt by the ruling business and political elite to overturn the results of last month’s first round of the presidential election. Sandra Torres, the former first lady, accused of corruption, and her allies challenged the results of June’s first-round elections, which saw the progressive, anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo win second place and force a runoff. On Thursday, an electoral court said the final results of the first round had not changed after the review. Protests erupted in Guatemala City after the review suspended certification of election results. “It was really difficult for us to compete in this election, and now they are saying we manipulated the results,” says Samuel Pérez Álvarez, a Guatemalan congressmember who leads the progressive political party Movimiento Semilla. “​​This regime is not only corrupt, but authoritarian.” The runoff election will be held in August between Torres and Arévalo.

