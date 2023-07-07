The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Directly Complicit : Shadi Hamid on How Obama Greenlighted 2013 Egypt Coup, Killing the Arab Spring

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg4 guest split egypt

On the 10th anniversary of the 2013 coup in Egypt when General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi removed the country’s first democratically elected president from power, we speak with author Shadi Hamid about “Lessons for the Next Arab Spring,” in which he details how the Obama administration helped to kill the democratic uprising across the Middle East. “Washington, and Obama in particular, gave what amounted to a green light to the Egyptian military to proceed with the coup,” says Hamid. The U.S. then refused to call it a coup or to impose any consequences, while continuing to send billions in foreign aid to the military dictatorship, which continues to rule the country to this day.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/7/shadi_hamid_obama_egypt_arab_spring

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version