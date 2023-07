Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 05:27 Hits: 3

The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the UN Security Council on July 6 over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine.

