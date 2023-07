Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 07:34 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 7 as Kyiv pushes for NATO membership and more weapons that can be deployed in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces.

