Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 07:51 Hits: 2

The European Union took a major step early on July 7 in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc, to both defend itself and quickly help Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/european-union-ammunition-production-ukraine/32493123.html