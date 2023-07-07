The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Trump must sit for deposition in lawsuit brought by ex-FBI agents: legal analyst

Category: World Hits: 2

Trump must sit for deposition in lawsuit brought by ex-FBI agents: legal analyst

Donald Trump must reportedly sit for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by former FBI agents alleging the former president violated their privacy and retaliated against them.

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin, who recently said Trump's lawyers have become "the most crucial witnesses," posted on Twitter that the deposition would be going forward despite opposition from the DOJ. The DOJ previously had moved to block Trump's deposition, saying it was inappropriate.

The judge has now denied that DOJ request.

"Despite a motion for reconsideration by DOJ, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the D.C. federal court has ordered that Trump must sit for a limited deposition in Pete Strzok and Lisa Page's lawsuit relating to the violation of their privacy/retaliation," Rubin wrote.

She added:

"In particular, although other depositions have not uncovered evidence of his role, 'the fact remains that the former President himself has publicly boasted of his involvement' and his 'schedule appears to be able to accommodate other civil litigation' he's brought."

image
image.jpg?id=34296681&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/trump-sit-deposition-fbi-agent/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version