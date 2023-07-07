Trump must sit for deposition in lawsuit brought by ex-FBI agents: legal analyst

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 01:00 Hits: 2

Donald Trump must reportedly sit for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by former FBI agents alleging the former president violated their privacy and retaliated against them.

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin, who recently said Trump's lawyers have become "the most crucial witnesses," posted on Twitter that the deposition would be going forward despite opposition from the DOJ. The DOJ previously had moved to block Trump's deposition, saying it was inappropriate.

The judge has now denied that DOJ request.

"Despite a motion for reconsideration by DOJ, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the D.C. federal court has ordered that Trump must sit for a limited deposition in Pete Strzok and Lisa Page's lawsuit relating to the violation of their privacy/retaliation," Rubin wrote.

She added:

"In particular, although other depositions have not uncovered evidence of his role, 'the fact remains that the former President himself has publicly boasted of his involvement' and his 'schedule appears to be able to accommodate other civil litigation' he's brought."

