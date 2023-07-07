Florida state GOP Rep. deems 'vile' sexual harassment claims against him 'frivolous and meritless': report

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 01:24 Hits: 2

Editor's note: The header for this piece has been updated for clarity.

Two male ex-staffers are suing State Rep. Fabián Basabe (R-Florida) for alleged sexual harassment, The Daily Beast reports.

Per The Beast, a former aide to the congressman, 25-year-old Nicolas Frevola, accused Basabe of slapping him "on the butt at an elementary school career day event," saying, "I want all of that," and also alleged Basabe "slapped" him across the face and placed him on paid administrative leave after the incident."

Additionally, 24-year-old Jacob Cutbirth — a former intern — alleged that prior to his internship, the GOP leader “began to physically touch and grope him and to grab at him to try to kiss him," ignoring Cutbirth's discomfort.



According to Miami Herald, which originally reported on the matter, "Basabe had Frevola and Cutbirth sign non-disclosure agreements," despite the fact "the Florida Legislature does not require employees to sign NDAs."

However, the report notes Basabe did not offer a direct answer when asked about whether he had staffers sign the forms.

"Whatever is in there, is in there," the congressman said, adding, "I don't deal with the hiring process."

Basabe's attorney, Robert Fernandez told the news outlet the state leader "will not be litigating this frivolous and meritless lawsuit in the media or giving it any more public attention than it deserves — which is none," adding, "Representative Basabe looks forward to defending himself in court and we believe he will be fully vindicated once these allegations are scrutinized under the rule of law."



Furthermore, according to the report, following an "investigative report" into the incidents "last week, Basabe attacked Frevola in a lengthy statement on social media, decrying a 'false accusation' made by 'lazy, entitled, unscrupulous, self-involved, ungrateful, lying scum," and calling he and his mother a "conning, scheming mother and son duo" with "a reported history of lawsuits against anyone who they think can or will pay."

The lawsuit against Basabe reads: "As offensive as the statements [made by Basabe are, it is even more shocking that they were made by a public official in response to an investigation of his misconduct while in public office," noting the GOPer's "social media post was retaliatory and intended to keep others from coming forward."

Miami Herald reports Frevola and Cutbirth are seeking "$100,000 in damages," while Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried — who called the allegations "shocking and vile" — is urging the congressman "to resign or for the Florida House to expel him."

Miami Herald's full report is available at this link (subscription required). The Daily Beast's report is here.

