Trump prosecutors face threats as he attacks them online: report

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 02:00 Hits: 2

The people who are prosecuting Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents are reportedly facing threats and harassment as the former president lashes out against them on his social media site.

Individuals working on the Mar-a-Lago documents case against the former president are facing "substantial harassment and threats online and elsewhere," according to the Washington Post, which citedextremism experts and a government official familiar with the case.

"Far-right Trump supporters are posting the names of prosecutors and government workers online and yelling them at demonstrations, threatening them and sometimes revealing details about their personal lives, the experts said," the outlet reported on Thursday. "At the Justice Department, officials have responded by trying to keep the names of prosecutors and agents working the Trump cases from becoming public in official documents, congressional hearings and less formal conversations about the case."

Keeping the names below the radar has been difficult, the Post reports.

"That’s a tricky task, given that prosecutors’ names are listed in public court filings, and their names and information about witnesses are accessible to Trump as a defendant in the case," Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett wrote. "The former president has written social media posts directly attacking people involved in investigating him, including special counsel Jack Smith and the New York state judge handling a separate criminal indictment against Trump."

The Washington Post further notes that part of the problem is coming from Republican congresspeople.

"The Justice Department and the FBI have also faced sustained criticism from some Republican members of Congress, who are demanding accountability from law enforcement as they decry the investigations into Trump as partisan," the outlet wrote. "Such critiques are often amplified in conservative news outlets and on social media."

Read the article here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/trump-prosecutors-face-threats-online/