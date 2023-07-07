UN Condemns Israel’s Excessive Use of Force in Jenin

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 05:53 Hits: 2

On Thursday, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), condemned the excessive use of force by Israel during the military operation that left more than a dozen dead and hundreds wounded in Jenin and expressed his concern about the use of weapons and military tactics.

Guterres called on Tel Aviv to comply with international law, referring to the attacks against that Palestinian city.

"I once again call on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law, including the duty to exercise restraint and use only proportional force, and the duty to minimize damage and injury and to respect and preserve human life," said Guterres.

While reaffirming his rejection of "all acts of violence against civilians," Guterres stated that Zionist operations in Palestinian territory have become “the worst acts of violence recorded in the West Bank for decades.”

The UN chief @antonioguterres has criticized escalating violence in Israel and #Palestine. Referring to the two-day-long military assault in #Jenin, Mr Guterres said airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp by #Israel were the worst violence in the West Bank

"Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories are protected persons under international law, who have all their rights, including the presumption of innocence," expressed the text issued by the United Nations Organization on its social networks.

According to Guterres, violence should never be a solution, but will lead to increased insecurity and radicalization.

Prior to his statement, UN experts assured that the most recent military operation of the Zionist military portfolio in the city of Jenin could be treated as a war crime.

