???? Live: Fighting Russia 'difficult' without long-range weapons, says Zelensky

Published on Friday, 07 July 2023

Fighting Russia without long-range weapons is "difficult", Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has told reporters on a visit to the Czech Republic, adding that their delivery "depends only" on the United States. The Ukrainian president will travel to Istanbul this Friday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hoping to push Kyiv's bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

