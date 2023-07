Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 05:51 Hits: 2

France's star footballer Kylian Mbappé arrived in Cameroon to an ecstatic welcome from fans Thursday for a visit that includes charity work with deaf children and a trip to his father's village.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230707-fans-greet-french-football-star-mbapp%C3%A9-on-first-visit-to-father-s-native-cameroon