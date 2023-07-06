The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Syria Profits from Trafficking Captagon, Highly Addictive Amphetamine Propping Up Assad Regime

We speak with BBC Arabic correspondent Rasha Qandeel, whose new documentary investigates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s role in producing the highly addictive amphetamine known as Captagon and how this is impacting his relations with other states in the region. “This is going to be a main factor in a lot of changes in the Middle East,” says Qandeel, who notes that curbing the drug trade has already played a role in recent moves by Arab states to normalize relations with Syria.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/6/syrian_made_captagon_floods_middle_east

