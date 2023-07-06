The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Ro Khanna on Term-Limiting SCOTUS Justices, Sole No Vote on Pentagon Budget Modi's State Visit

We speak with Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna of California about several topics. He has reintroduced a bill in the House to limit Supreme Court justices to 18-year terms, which he says would help rebalance the high court, now dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority, and is especially needed after several controversial Supreme Court rulings striking down President Biden’s student debt relief plan, giving businesses the right to discriminate against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, rolling back environmental protections and more. “Most Americans have seen that the Supreme Court is just wildly out of touch with the facts of modern life,” he says. Khanna also talks about his lone vote against the Pentagon budget, and he responds to critics of the key role he played in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit at the White House, which was roundly condemned by human rights advocates, given Modi’s track record of violence and bigotry.

