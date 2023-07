Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 09:02 Hits: 3

Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka says Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has returned to Russia after a brief exile in Belarus while his troops remain in camps, according to Belarus's state news agency BelTA.

