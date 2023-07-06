Jack Smith hits Arizona secretary of state office with a subpoena: report

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 00:51 Hits: 2

As former President Donald Trump continues to face multiple investigations, U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack SmithSmith has subpoenaed Arizona's secretary of state's office, Axios reports.

This comes after The Washington Post exclusively reported Saturday, July 1, that Trump tried "to pressure Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to overturn the state's presidential election results" over a phone call in 2020.

Furthermore, the Post noted Ducey's spokesperson, Daniel Scarpinato, "confirmed the fact Ducey actively resisted Trump's attempt, saying, 'This is neither new nor is it news to anyone following this issue the last two years. Governor Ducey defended the results of Arizona's 2020 election, he certified the election, and he made it clear that the certification provided a trigger for credible complaints backed by evidence to be brought forward. None were ever brought forward. The Governor stands by his action to certify the election and considers the issue to be in the rear view mirror.'"

READ MORE: 'I don’t remember': Pence rejects claim Trump urged Arizona governor to overturn election

Per Axios' report, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes' spokesperson, Paul Smith-Leonard, "said the office had received two subpoenas from Smith in recent months — one during the current administration and one in the previous, when Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) held the office.

According to Smith-Leonard, the office has complied with the special counsel.

READ MORE: Trump made 'secret' $1M donation to failed Arizona election 'grift disguised as an audit': report

Axios' full report is available at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/arizona-secretary-of-state-subpoena/