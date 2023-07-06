Ex-FBI agent Pete Strzok trolls Trump over security of Mar-a-Lago docs

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 01:30 Hits: 2

Former FBI agent Pete Strzok on Wednesday trolled Donald Trump over sensitive classified documents the former president stored at Mar-a-Lago that have landed him in legal jeopardy.

Trump is facing federal charges on allegations he mishandled the classified documents he retained after his presidency. Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges in a historic 38-count indictment.

Strzok tweeted a screenshot showing unverified photos taken from the social media site Post that he says cast serious doubt on the claim of the president’s defenders that the documents were secure.

The photos are from a Dec. 8, 2021, gathering at the Trump’s Florida property in which the former president endorsed Anna Paulina Luna’s congressional run.

That’s the same day Trump aide Walt Nauta found boxes of classified documents spilled on the floor and stored haphazardly in photos released by the Department of Justice.

“Don’t worry, I’m sure Mar-a-Lago was secure,” Strzok tweeted sarcastically, adding “Here’s a nighttime photo of the open outer door to the storage area *on the same day* Nauta found the boxes w/ spilled docs.”

Strzok then twists the knife.

“What was going on that night?" he wrote on Wednesday. "A big party for Trump to endorse Anna Paulina “Mole Named ‘One-Eye’” Luna.”

