Bus Plunges off Cliff in Southern Mexico, at Least 29 Killed

On Wednesday, local authorities confirmed that at least 2 people were killed and about 19 injured after a bus coming from Mexico City plunged off a cliff on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

According to official statements, the accident occurred in the early morning in the municipality of Tlaxiaco in the road to Magdalena Peñasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 meters deep, said State Government Secretary Jose de Jesus Romero during a press conference.

Authorities have said that 14 of the injured are receiving services at the IMSS Hospital in Tlaxiaco, and 5 had to be airlifted to the city of Oaxaca.

According to the Secretary of the Government of Oaxaca, the last two fatalities reported lost their lives at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Hospital in Tlaxiaco.

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Oaxaca informa que el número de personas fallecidas en el accidente ocurrido en la región Mixteca este 5 de julio, se incrementó a 29. Mientras que el número de heridos asciende a 19.

State governor Salomon Jara said on his Twitter account that all support will be provided to the victims' families "to attend to their terrible loss."

The Prosecutor's Office of Oxaca has initiated an investigation for the crimes of Culpable Homicide and Culpable Injury, and will conduct expert tests to determine the causes.

Initial reports stated that 26 were death and 20 injured.

Several reports and social media postings show that local authorities and residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies.

