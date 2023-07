Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 08:01 Hits: 2

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Prigozhin was supposed to be in exile in Belarus after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wagner-group-s-prigozhin-not-in-belarus-lukashenko-says/a-66132547?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf