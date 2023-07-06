???? Live: Lukashenko says Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, not in Belarus

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:49 Hits: 2

The head of the Wagner mercenary group is no longer in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Thursday, adding that Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in St Petersburg. Earlier, a Russian missile attack killed at least four people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, with rescuers searching through the debris of an apartment building for survivors and casualties. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

