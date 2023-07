Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 06:25 Hits: 2

On July 11 each year, thousands come to the Srebrenica Memorial Centre to commemorate the 1995 genocide. But the victims’ graves are only located there because of the tireless efforts of mothers like Suhra Malic.

