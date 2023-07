Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 06:27 Hits: 2

Ethnic Hungarian football clubs in Romania, Serbia and Slovakia – all lavishly funded by Viktor Orban’s government – have qualified to play in European competitions next season. That hasn’t made them particularly popular at home.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/07/06/hungary-backed-balkan-football-teams-highlight-orbans-obsessions/