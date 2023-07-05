Governing a Post-Western World

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 11:49 Hits: 2

Not only has the West failed to convince the rest of the world that it also has a stake in Ukraine’s defense, but this failure is emblematic of a broader shift. The sooner that the United States, Europe, and their allies recognize the limits of the post-1945 international institutions they established, the better off they will be.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/post-western-multipolar-international-order-engagement-competition-by-mark-leonard-2023-07