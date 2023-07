Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 13:00 Hits: 2

China’s rapidly growing footprint in Myanmar is America’s strategic loss, and it is the direct result of America's own policies. Rather than closing the door on dialogue by imposing stringent sanctions, the United States should be co-opting Myanmar's military leaders for its own strategic benefit.

