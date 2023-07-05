Time Is of the Essence : Astra Taylor on Student Debt Relief Setback at Supreme Court, Biden's Plan B

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 12:42 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court has blocked President Biden’s student debt relief plan, which sought to cancel up to $20,000 in individual loans, adding up to over $400 billion of federal student debt. The decision comes as a major blow to some 40 million qualified borrowers. Biden has announced his administration will pursue a “new path” for debt relief. “It was a blow to debtors,” says Astra Taylor, organizer with the Debt Collective and advocate for debt abolition. “It was a blow to anyone who cares about democracy.” Taylor says the ruling raises major concerns over the constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, and explains why groups like the Debt Collective are placing the moral culpability of debt onto creditors.

