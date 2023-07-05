The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bad for Religion : Gay Baptist Minister with Interfaith Alliance on SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

The Supreme Court has ruled 6 to 3 along ideological lines in favor of a Christian Colorado web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex couples even though the state bans such discrimination. “We’re entering into a terrible moment where a Pandora’s box has been opened,” says president and CEO of Interfaith Alliance Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, who warns “permission has been granted to use religion as a way to discriminate against your fellow people.” Raushenbush discusses the use of Christianity to advance discrimination, the importance of the Respect for Marriage Act, and what this decision could mean for other groups. “It’s just bad for religion, it’s bad for freedom, and it’s bad for America,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/5/scotus_lgbtqia_wedding_website

