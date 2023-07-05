Russian journalist and lawyer beaten in Chechnya: 'The investigation will no doubt be unsuccessful'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 10:11 Hits: 3

On the morning of July 4, Elena Milashina, a journalist with the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Alexandre Nemov, a lawyer, were beaten on their way to a trial in Grozny, Chechnya. Images document the extreme violence of the attack. According to the Crew Against Torture, a Russian human rights organisation that is supporting the two victims, the attackers may be linked to authorities in the Chechen Republic.

