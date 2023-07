Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 10:10 Hits: 3

GENEVA (Reuters) - A fact-finding mission mandated by the U.N. urged Iranian authorities on Wednesday to stop executing people who were sentenced to death for taking part in anti-government protests that rocked the country last year. Read full story

