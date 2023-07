Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 10:11 Hits: 3

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's election race is narrowing into a two-horse race, polling ahead of the Aug. 13 primary vote shows, with the ruling Peronist coalition's choice of a centrist candidate defusing some of the threat from far-right libertarian Javier Milei. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/05/argentina-election-race-narrows-as-libertarian-milei-loses-ground---pollsters