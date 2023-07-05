Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 08:52 Hits: 4

The 8th OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) International Seminar has begun in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The Seminar will take place over two days, on July 5-6, at the Hofburg Palace.

This seminar brings together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors; this year’s main theme of the event is "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition."

According to the program posted on the Seminar’s website, during the two-day discussion, eleven sessions will be held regarding various topics pertaining to the development of the energy sector.

According to the OPEC, first-day-discussions will largely cover the stability of energy markets and problems with their financing.

In preparation for the official

launch, VIP's and invited

be delegates arrive the #OPECSeminarpic.twitter.com/K4pThD3cOy July 5, 2023

Official data show that several ministers from OPEC and OPEC+ countries, including the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and chief executives of such energy companies as Eni, Saudi Aramco, TotalEnergies and OMV will take part in the panel sessions.

According to the OPEC, the Seminar’s second day will cover energy transition, eradication of energy poverty and diversification of economies in the face of climate change.

Welcome to Day 1 of the 8th#OPECSeminar taking place at the Hofburg Palace in #Vienna. pic.twitter.com/WXEhCe6i6Y July 5, 2023

According to official data, the previous OPEC International Seminar was held five years ago, in June 2018; the event was attended by 950 delegates from 50 countries around the globe.

The next seminar was initially scheduled for 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/The-8th-OPEC-International-Seminar-Kicks-off-in-Vienna-20230705-0003.html