Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 09:52 Hits: 2

The floods come as other parts of China battle intense heat waves. Chinese officials have warned the country to expect "multiple natural disasters" including typhoons in July.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-floods-over-a-dozen-dead-amid-torrential-rains/a-66121016?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf