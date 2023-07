Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 09:14 Hits: 2

The European Union's General Court on Wednesday stripped the leader of Catalonia's failed bid for independence from the legal immunity he had as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) as he faces legal procedures in Spain.

