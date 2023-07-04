'He’s toast': Legal expert warns Trump’s only hope is a Republican coming to save him in 2024

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 00:20 Hits: 2

There was a clash of two commentators on MSNBC Monday evening as Washington Post columnist Philip Bump explained how Donald Trump isn't going to lose any support over his trial.

"First of all, Donald Trump is doing much better now than he ever did in 2016," said Bump citing the poll numbers from the early days of 2015. In "2016 he ended up getting about 45 percent. Now he is consistently pulling 50 percent. He wasn't hitting 50 percent until later in the primary cycle last time."

He also argued that while most Americans find Trump's document behavior abhorrent, it's the same behavior that has been seen before. Over the weekend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that she watched as Trump frequently flashed around classified information to those who weren't cleared to see it.

"One of the foundational crises of the Trump administration was when he was on the patio at Mar-a-Lago — I believe the Prime Minister of Japan was there. And he is talking about it in front of the people dining," Bump recalled. "March 2017, we knew this was his approach. His supporters knew at that time. That was the way in which he handled national security. No one cared. He got more votes in 2020 than 2016. That has carried over. There is nothing that is going to happen that hasn't already happened that almost certainly is going to change that."

Legal analyst Harry Litman agreed with the facts, but doesn't see them being enough to save Trump from a conviction.

"Just generally on the political-legal count," Litman began, "it seems to me and has seen for a while, he is toast legally. But he's got this one strange escape route. If we or a Republican can win the election, and he can make DOJ stand down. That's his only legal strategy. It's a strange one. But there is no other I think, escape route for him under the conventional legal process."

