Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 07:54 Hits: 2

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha. Fans had urged the club not to pursue the German midfielder after he made headlines with a series of homophobic social media posts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-borussia-dortmund-complete-controversial-signing-of-felix-nmecha/a-66047041?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf