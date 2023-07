Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 06:40 Hits: 2

Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Monday ended months of tense uncertainty by saying he would not seek a third term next year, clearing the way for open elections in the West African nation, long considered a bastion of democracy in a troubled region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230704-senegalese-president-macky-sall-rules-out-third-term-after-public-backlash