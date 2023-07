Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 07:49 Hits: 2

Israel’s biggest military operation for years in the occupied West Bank continued for a second day Tuesday, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes as the government said it struck “with great strength” the militant stronghold.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230704-israel-s-biggest-military-operation-in-west-bank-in-years-enters-second-day