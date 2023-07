Category: World Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 22:30 Hits: 2

Patrick deWitt’s novel “The Librarianist” offers a quirky, affectionate portrait of a retired librarian who discovers friendship and community late in life.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2023/0703/A-mild-mannered-solitary-librarian-discovers-his-powers?icid=rss