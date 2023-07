Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 06:16 Hits: 2

While the Czech Republic remains one of the last EU countries lacking explicit legal provisions against the use of corporal punishment on children at home, a new push seeks to remind parents that physical violence should be used neither as a first, second nor last resort to discipline their kids.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/07/04/spare-the-rod-spoil-the-child-czechia-moves-against-corporal-punishment-for-children/