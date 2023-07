Category: World Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 15:40 Hits: 2

The sovereign-debt crisis is hitting Africa particularly hard and could lead to a lost decade of development. While the G20 has tried to ease the burden, its Common Framework has proven ineffective and needs to be fixed, and international institutions must make room at the policymaking table for African countries.

