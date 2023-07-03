Walt Nauta can’t find lawyer because team Trump wants someone they can control: ex-prosecutor

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 01:18 Hits: 2

Former federal prosecutor and current defense attorney Tim Jansen wonders if the delay in finding a Florida lawyer for valet Walt Nauta is Donald Trump himself.

While some legal analysts have suggested it's all about finding new ways to delay, Jansen said that he thinks Trump might want to control the lawyer or Nauta and a normal lawyer represents their client's interest.

"I think you have a combination of maybe someone trying to pick the lawyer they can control rather than getting an independent lawyer who is willing to represent Nauta and represent Nauta's best interests. My understanding is he's going to be paid by a PAC money. It's going to be difficult to take — get a lawyer. Some lawyers won't take the case because of the — you know, the animosity on certain figures in the case. Some law firms won't allow their partners to represent anybody, that could be damaging to their reputation or conflict with their current clients. But there are plenty of lawyers of Florida that are members of the Southern District who could represent him very competently."

He went on to ask several questions to illustrate there is so much still unknown about the case.

It's "always a difficult situation. Nauta is not the key figure in this case. He's a lesser figure by many standards. He's very allegiant to the president. He's former military. He probably has his own strong beliefs. He's going to have to — whatever PAC, and who is deciding who hires the lawyer?" Jansen asked. "Is Nauta picking his lawyer, or is the PAC picking the lawyer? That is the problem. If you get in a case where fees are paid by a third party, you need to make sure that that third party understands — I'm representing him, and I always will represent that person. If we diverge, you understand, as a lawyer, my interests are his interests."



Jansen also said that Nauta's case is a little unusual, and it does seem to some extent that he's being given special treatment by getting a third shot at arraignment. Typically the accused is given seven days.

