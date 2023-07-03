Mass Shooting in US Leaves 2 Killed and 28 Injured

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 05:45 Hits: 2

On early Sunday, authorities said that two people were killed, and 28 others injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, police officers responded to multiple calls of a reported shooting at approximately 12:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), 800 block of Gretna Court in the city, about 66 km north of Washington, D.C.

"Nine victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals, 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region and an 18-year-old female was pronounced deceased on scene," said the department in a press release.

According to the department, a 20-year-old male was declared dead at a local hospital a short time later and three victims were in critical condition and the remaining victims range in condition at local hospitals.

"This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement.

According to Scott, the investigation is ongoing, and we they "will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable."

"This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city," he added.

