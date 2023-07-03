The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: International office investigating Russian invasion of Ukraine opens in The Hague

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: International office investigating Russian invasion of Ukraine opens in The Hague An international office to probe Russia over its invasion of Ukraine opens on Monday in The Hague in the first step towards a possible tribunal for Moscow's leadership. And Russia announced late on Sunday that it has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230703-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-moscow-says-700-000-children-from-ukraine-conflict-zones-now-in-russia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version