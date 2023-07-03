The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴 Live: French police arrests fall sharply to 157 during sixth night of unrest A firefighter has died overnight outside of Paris trying to douse burning vehicles, the interior minister announced Monday morning. It is not yet clear whether the fires were connected to the ongoing riots. Police made 157 arrests nationwide on Sunday, down significantly from 719 arrests the day before. More than 3,000 people have been detained overall following a mass security deployment. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

