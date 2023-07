Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 09:29 Hits: 4

Open societies thrive on press freedom, vigorous debate, and evidence-based policymaking. While liberal democracies do not always live up to this ideal, the understanding that this is how things should work, and that voters can remove leaders who transgress this expectation, is the source of their strength.

