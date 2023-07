Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:10 Hits: 6

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has vowed to press on with his blatantly anti-democratic judicial reforms. With anti-government protests continuing to rock Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, we asked PS commentators what comes next for Israel.

