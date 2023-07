Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 16:58 Hits: 2

Some 40 Russian diplomats, technical staff, and their family members on July 1 left Bucharest on a special flight arranged by the Kremlin following the June 8 order by Romania’s Foreign Ministry to reduce Moscow’s diplomatic presence in the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/romania-russian-diplomats-leave-rising-tensions/32485158.html