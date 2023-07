Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 19:06 Hits: 2

In Serbia, 108,833 illegal weapons were handed in during an amnesty after 18 people were shot dead in two separate mass killings in May, a police spokeswoman said on July 1.

